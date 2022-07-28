Sligo and Pats in European Action Tonight

Sligo Rovers take a 1-nil first leg lead into their Conference League second qualifying round tie with Motherwell at the Showgrounds tonight.

St Pat's are in Slovenia to face Mura, with their encounter level at 1 goal apiece ahead of the second leg.

Both games kick off at 7pm.

The redevelopment of Dalymount Park is to be pushed back until 2026.

Dublin city council say that the original plan needs to be revised to a scaled back redevelopment or a refurbishment of existing facilities.

Bohemians will respond to the news at a media conference today.