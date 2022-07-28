Advertisement
Sport

Sligo and Pats in European Action Tonight

Jul 28, 2022 10:07 By radiokerrysport
Sligo and Pats in European Action Tonight Sligo and Pats in European Action Tonight
Share this article

Sligo Rovers take a 1-nil first leg lead into their Conference League second qualifying round tie with Motherwell at the Showgrounds tonight.

St Pat's are in Slovenia to face Mura, with their encounter level at 1 goal apiece ahead of the second leg.

Both games kick off at 7pm.

Advertisement

The redevelopment of Dalymount Park is to be pushed back until 2026.

Dublin city council say that the original plan needs to be revised to a scaled back redevelopment or a refurbishment of existing facilities.

Bohemians will respond to the news at a media conference today.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus