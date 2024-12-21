Slevin claims honours in all-Irish first-round clash at World Championship

Dylan Slevin claimed the honours in the all-Irish first-round clash at the PDC World Darts Championship.

The Borrisokane thrower Dylan Slevin beat Limerick's Willie O'Connor by 3 sets to 1 at Ally Pally.

He'll now take on 11th seed Dimitri van den Burgh in the second round.

Earlier, Tyrone's Mickey Mansell was a 3 sets to 1 winner of Tomoya Goto of Japan.

Luke Littler sets off on his campaign tonight.

The 2024 finalist has a second-round meeting with Ryan Meikle in the evening session at Ally Pally.

Five-time champion Raymond van Barneveld also opens his account this evening, taking on Nick Kenny.

Also tonight, 13th seed Danny Noppert faces Ryan Joyce

In the afternoon match-ups, Fermanagh's Brendan Dolan is up against Lok Yin Lee of Hong Kong.

And 15th seed Chris Dobey meets Alexander Merkx.