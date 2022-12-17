Síofra O'Shea named Kerry captain

Southern Gaels player Síofra O'Shea has been appointed as captain of the Kerry Ladies senior football team for the 2023 season.
Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh & Anna Galvin will be vice captains.
