Síofra O'Shea named Kerry captain

Dec 17, 2022 09:12 By radiokerrysport
Síofra O'Shea named Kerry captain
Southern Gaels player Síofra O'Shea has been appointed as captain of the Kerry Ladies senior football team for the 2023 season.

Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh & Anna Galvin will be vice captains.

