Síofra O’Shea honoured with The Croke Park/LGFA Player of the Month award for February 2023.

Kerry captain Síofra O’Shea has been honoured with The Croke Park/LGFA Player of the Month award for February 2023.

The Southern Gaels forward, 21, has been in magnificent form for the Kerry to date this season, with the Kingdom already through to the Lidl National League Division 1 Final at Croke Park on Saturday April 15.

Kerry have won all five of their top-flight matches in 2023, having gained promotion to Division 1 after claiming the 2022 Lidl National League Division 2 crown.

Former underage star Síofra has been central to her team’s efforts and in the month of February, she played starring roles in the victories over Donegal, Dublin and Meath, the current Lidl NFL Division 1 and TG4 All-Ireland Senior champions.

In the win against Donegal, Síofra chipped in with 1-1 before following up with a haul of 1-2 as Kerry produced an impressive display to see off Dublin.

Síofra scored a stunning goal of her own and also assisted in a flowing team move finished off by corner back Ciara Murphy for another Kerry green flag.

Kerry had lost out to Meath in the 2022 TG4 All-Ireland Senior Final but gained some measure of revenge with a comprehensive 1-18 to 0-9 win over the Royals on Sunday February 25.

Síofra was typically industrious again in this fixture, and scored a point as Kerry laid down a real marker.

Kerry’s next outing is against Cork next Friday, St Patrick’s Day, and that’s a fixture that will be televised live by TG4 from Páirc Uí Rinn (4pm).

Síofra was presented with her award this afternoon by Tanya Blount, Duty Manager, The Croke Park.