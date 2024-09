World number one Jannik Sinner's bid for a second Grand Slam title continues as he thumped Christopher O'Connell 6-1 6-4 6-2 to reach the US Open fourth round last night.

In the women's draw Iga Swiatek cruised through in straight sets against Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova.

Later an all US-clash of Coco Gauff and Emma Navarro takes centre-stage in the round of 16.