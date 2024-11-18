Advertisement
Sinner wins ATP Finals

Nov 18, 2024 07:28 By radiokerrysport
Sinner wins ATP Finals
World number one Jannick Sinner (PRON: Yannick) says winning the ATP Finals on home soil was "very special".

He became the first Italian to win the season ending tournament with a victory over Taylor Fritz in Turin yesterday.

