Sinner wins 2nd Grand Slam title

Sep 9, 2024 08:00 By radiokerrynews
Sinner wins 2nd Grand Slam title
Jannik Sinner says there's more to come from him after he claimed his second Grand Slam title last night.

The Italian secured a straight sets victory over Taylor Fritz in the men's singles final at the US Open in New York.

