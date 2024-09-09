Sinner wins 2nd Grand Slam title

Jannik Sinner says there's more to come from him after he claimed his second Grand Slam title last night.
The Italian secured a straight sets victory over Taylor Fritz in the men's singles final at the US Open in New York.
