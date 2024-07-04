Sinner Through, As Wimbledon Continues Today

It was after 10.30 last night by the time Jannik Sinner booked his place in the Wimbledon third round.

The men's top seed beat 2021 finalist Matteo Berrettini in four-sets, with Sinner taking each of his sets via tie-break.

Today, Novak Djokovic continues his quest for a record-equalling eighth men’s title today.

Advertisement

He plays Scottish wild-card Jacob Fearnley in the first match on Centre Court.

They’re followed by the clash of women’s top seed Iga Swiatek and Petra Martic.

And Andy Murray sees action today, joining his brother Jamie in the men’s doubles as they face Aussie tandem John Peers and Rinky Hijikata.