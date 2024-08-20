Sinner cleared despite testing positive for banned substance

Men’s world number-one Jannik Sinner has been cleared, despite testing positive for a banned substance.

In two tests, conducted eight days apart, in March the Italian tested positive for low levels of the steroid, clostebol.

He successfully appealed provisional suspensions at the time, allowing him to compete at the French Open and Wimbledon.

Sinner’s explanation was that the substance was part of an over-the-counter spray being used by a member of his team.

A hearing last week determined that Sinner bore no fault or negligence in the case, and has been allowed to continue playing.