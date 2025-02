Sinn Féin have called on the UK government to stop "dragging their heels" on funding the redevelopment of Casement Park.

Representatives from the party met with a delegation from the GAA, including the association's president Jarlath Burns, at Stormont on Tuesday.

The west Belfast ground was due to host games at Euro 2028, but Westminster said they would not be able to provide funding required to complete the redevelopment in time.