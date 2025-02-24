Silverware for Kerry at Lidl Comortas Peile Paidi O'Se

Advertisement

Over 500 players togged out over the weekend and Kerry were well represented with Annascaul/Castlegregory, Clounmacon / Moyvane, Dingle and Corca Dhuibhne ladies clubs as well as Listowel Emmets senior men’s side coached by Marc O’Se and with Noel Kennelly also involved as a selector.

In the intermediate ladies, Clounmacon / Moyvane beat Belturbet Redhills of Cavan in their straight semi-final on a scoreline of 3-9 to 1-6 with Muirne Wall the stand-out player for the Kerry girls. West Kerry’s Corca Dhuibhne played Oughterard of Galway in their semi-final beating them by 4-4 to 5 points. Corca Dhuibhne’s Erica McGlynn led with a solid performance at midfield.

The all-Kerry Intermediate final between Corca Dhuibhne and Clounmacon /Moyvane took place at Gort Nua in Gallarus. Clounmacon/Moyvane came out on top on a scoreline of 8-7 to 2-6 with player of the match Muirne Wall again standing out.

In the Junior Ladies Cup, Annascaul / Castlegregory beat Achill Island of Mayo in their semi-final by 1-9 to 1-6 with Brenna O’Neill and Finola Casey playing well for the Kerry ladies. Dingle Ladies were up against Athgarvan of Kildare in the other semi-final beating them by 3-10 to 7 points.

In the junior final, Annascaul / castle beat Dingle Ladies by 5-5 to 0-2. Finole Casey got two goals and was crowned junior player of the tournament. The other goals came from Ciara Knightley, Miriam Sheehan and Eva Lyon. Captain of Annascaul/Castlegregory on the day was Cliona Duffy.

In the Dermot Earley Senior Men’s Cup, Listowel Emmets were out against Down’s Mayobridge who they beat by 3-17 to 1-12. The final was a close fought affair between Listowel and Carrigaline of Cork with the sides neck and neck at half time 1-4 to 0-4. However, Carrigaline took a stronghold in the second half, despite a heroic performance by Joe grimes at midfield, and scored a goal with ten minutes to go and Listowel lost out to the Cork lads in the end on s scoreline of 2-9 to 0-9 points.

In the senior ladies cup, last year’s winners, Burrishoole of Mayo beat Crosserlough of Cavan in the semi-final which gave them an opportunity to defend the final against Dublin’s Fingallian’s but it was the Dublin girls who had more fire power up front and they came out on top on a scoreline of 6-5 to 2-4 with Elaine Fitzpatrick at full forward scoring a brace of goals for the Dubs.

In other results, the 2024 junior men’s cup, Cahir of Tipperary defended their title by winning the final against Athgarvan of Kildare by 5-9 to 3-8. In the Intermediate men’s cup, Galbally of Limerick beat Killinarin of Wexford, club of the famous Mattie Forde by 1-22 to 0-5.

Comórtas Chairman, Pádraig Óg Ó Sé said; “Thanks to Castlegregory, Lispole, An Gaeltacht and Dingle clubs and also Pobalscoil Dingle for their venues this weekend. Thanks to our sponsors Lidl, EJ Menswear.com, Udaras na Gaeltachta and Kerry Council Council Tourism Unit, Medel Healthcare and Dooctor.ie also. There were no major injuries during the matches and everybody conducted themselves well back to HQ at Paidi’s pub, Ventry each night which we were delighted to see.”