Three of this evening's game in Round 1 of the Sigerson Cup have been postponed due to the adverse weather.

University of Galway's trip to TU Dublin, UCC against UCD and TUS Midlands against Maynooth, have all been called off, with the dates for the rearranged fixtures to be confirmed.

ATU Sligo's game at home to Ulster University remains on, with throw-in at 7 o'clock this evening.