Si Jiahui is through to the quarter-finals of the World Championship.

The 20-year old completed a 13-7 win over Robert Milkins at the Crucible.

Si will play either Anthony McGill or Jack Lisowski in the last-8 - McGill resumes 11-5 up this evening.

And four-time champion Mark Selby will take a 10-6 lead over Gary Wilson into the evening session, with John Higgins awaiting the winner.