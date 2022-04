Kerry will be without defender Cian O'Donoghue for their EirGrid Under 20 Football Championship campaign.

A shoulder problem has brought a premature end to his season.

Kingdom selector Sean O'Sullivan

Kerry will tonight discover their Munster semi-final opponent.

Next Monday, the Kingdom are to go to the winner of Clare versus Tipperary.

Those counties meet tonight at 7.

Also in a 1/4 final tie this evening Waterford take on Limerick.