Shock in main race at Navan

There was a shock in the main race of the day at Navan.
Huge outsider Senecia just edged out the Willie Mullins trained favourite El Fabiolo in the BoyleSports Webster Cup Chase this afternoon.
Advertisement
There was a shock in the main race of the day at Navan.
Huge outsider Senecia just edged out the Willie Mullins trained favourite El Fabiolo in the BoyleSports Webster Cup Chase this afternoon.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2025 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus