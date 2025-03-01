Advertisement
Sport

Shock in main race at Navan

Mar 1, 2025 17:52 By radiokerrynews
Shock in main race at Navan
Share this article

There was a shock in the main race of the day at Navan.

Huge outsider Senecia just edged out the Willie Mullins trained favourite El Fabiolo in the BoyleSports Webster Cup Chase this afternoon.

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Shelbourne capture Women's Presidents Cup
Advertisement
Utility Trust St Pauls lose in Women’s Superleague
Lacey Cup preview
Advertisement

Recommended

Shelbourne capture Women's Presidents Cup
Utility Trust St Pauls lose in Women’s Superleague
Lacey Cup preview
Warriors win at Jets
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2025 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus