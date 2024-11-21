Advertisement
Sport

Sherwood Not Available For Munster Semi Final

Nov 21, 2024 13:47 By brendan
Sherwood Not Available For Munster Semi Final
Kerry Junior Football Champions Firies are gearing up for their Munster Semi-final.

Firies take on Limerick champions Cappagh in Austin Stack this Saturday.

The Kerry side had a comfortable win in the quarter final as they beat Fenor of Waterford 5-13 to 7 points.

The star player on the day was half forward James Horgan who was unmarkable as he scored 4-8 for Firies.

Jack Sherwood is unavailable for this weekend but Manager Seamus O’Connor is happy with his progress…

Firies play against Cappagh in Austin Stack Park this Saturday at 1pm.

