Sherlock to work with Westmeath footballers

Nov 18, 2022 07:11 By radiokerrysport
Sherlock to work with Westmeath footballers Sherlock to work with Westmeath footballers
Jason Sherlock will work with the Westmeath senior footballers for the upcoming inter-county season.

The 1995 All Ireland winner with Dublin will be a 'performance coach' under new manager Dessie Dolan.

