Shelbourne have the chance to regain the lead in the Women’s National League for an hour at least.

They’re away to Athlone from 4.30.

Current leaders Wexford Youths play host to Treaty United.

Third placed Peamount entertain Sligo Rovers.

There’s a Dublin derby with Bohemians at home to DLR Waves.

And this afternoon’s other game sees Cork City host Galway.