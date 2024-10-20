Advertisement
Sport

Shels Hammer Athlone To Win Women's FAI Cup Title

Oct 20, 2024 18:18 By radiokerrysport
Shels Hammer Athlone To Win Women's FAI Cup Title
Shelbourne were crowned the Sports Direct Women's FAI Cup champions as they hammered league champions Athlone Town 6-1 at Tallaght Stadium.

Kate Mooney & Noelle Murray both with a brace for the Dublin side.

