Shels Hammer Athlone To Win Women's FAI Cup Title

Shelbourne were crowned the Sports Direct Women's FAI Cup champions as they hammered league champions Athlone Town 6-1 at Tallaght Stadium.
Kate Mooney & Noelle Murray both with a brace for the Dublin side.
