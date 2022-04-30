Advertisement
Sport

Shels go top

Apr 30, 2022 17:04 By radiokerrynews
Shelbourne are top of the Women's National League following a 5-0 win over Treaty United this afternoon.

They went above Dublin rivals Peamount United who slipped up to a 1-1 draw with Bohemians.

