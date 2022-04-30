Shels go top

Shelbourne are top of the Women's National League following a 5-0 win over Treaty United this afternoon.
They went above Dublin rivals Peamount United who slipped up to a 1-1 draw with Bohemians.
Advertisement
Shelbourne are top of the Women's National League following a 5-0 win over Treaty United this afternoon.
They went above Dublin rivals Peamount United who slipped up to a 1-1 draw with Bohemians.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus