Reigning champions Shelbourne will go into the final round of games in the SSE Airtricity Women's National League top of the table.

They beat Sligo Rovers 2-0 at Tolka Park.

While Wexford Youths, who now sit second, slipped up and drew 3-3 with Peamount.

Shels and Wexford play each other in a winner takes all clash next week.