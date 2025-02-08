Shelbourne lift President's Cup

Shelbourne lifted the President's Cup title last night.
Mipo Odubeko and Sean Boyd scored the goals for Damien Duff's team as they beat 10-man Drogheda United 2-nil at Tolka Park.
Advertisement
Shelbourne lifted the President's Cup title last night.
Mipo Odubeko and Sean Boyd scored the goals for Damien Duff's team as they beat 10-man Drogheda United 2-nil at Tolka Park.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2025 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus