Shelbourne lift President's Cup

Feb 8, 2025 09:29 By radiokerrysport
Shelbourne lifted the President's Cup title last night.

Mipo Odubeko and Sean Boyd scored the goals for Damien Duff's team as they beat 10-man Drogheda United 2-nil at Tolka Park.

