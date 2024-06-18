Advertisement
Sport

Shelbourne given massive European boost

Jun 18, 2024 13:01 By radiokerrysport
Shelbourne given massive European boost
Shelbourne have been given a massive boost with the news that Tolka Park can host games as they return to European competition.

The Drumcondra ground underwent some upgrade works and UEFA has given the green light for first and second round matches to be played there.

The draw for the first qualifying round of the Europa Conference League, in which Shels and Derry City will compete, will be made at UEFA HQ at 2pm today.

St Patrick’s Athletic have received a bye into the second round.

