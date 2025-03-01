Advertisement
Sport

Shelbourne capture Women's Presidents Cup

Mar 1, 2025 18:02 By radiokerrysport
Shelbourne capture Women's Presidents Cup
Shelbourne have captured the Women's Presidents Cup this evening.

They beat league champions Athlone Town 2-1 in the decider with Aoibheann Clancy and Kate Mooney scoring the goals.

