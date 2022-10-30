Advertisement
Sport

Shelbourne back-to-back SSE Airtricity Women's National League champions

Oct 30, 2022 09:10 By radiokerrysport
Shelbourne are back-to-back SSE Airtricity Women's National League champions.

They beat title challengers Wexford Youths 4-0 away from home.

The three points was enough for Shels to retain their crown.

