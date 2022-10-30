Shelbourne back-to-back SSE Airtricity Women's National League champions

Shelbourne are back-to-back SSE Airtricity Women's National League champions.
They beat title challengers Wexford Youths 4-0 away from home.
The three points was enough for Shels to retain their crown.
