Shelbourne are the SSE Airtricity Women's National League champions after a dramatic night of action last night.

Peamount came into their last game of the season with a two point advantage at the top of the table.

They then lost 5-2 at home to Galway United while Shels beat Wexford 3-2 to win the league by a single point.

Elsewhere, DLR Waves beat Treaty United 3-1 while Athlone and Bohemians played out a 1-1 draw.