Shefflin vs Cody takes top billing on busy day of action

Jun 4, 2022 10:06 By radiokerrysport
The rivalry between Henry Shefflin and Brian Cody is back under the microscope this evening.

Galway face Kilkenny once again - this time in the Leinster Hurling final.

Throw-in at Croke Park is at 7pm

Before that, Antrim will look to secure a place in next year’s Leinster Championship.

Should they beat Kerry in the Joe McDonagh Cup final they’ll take the place of relegated Laois next year.

A Kerry win will trigger a playoff with Tipperary for a spot in the Munster round robin.

A couple of big names could fall by the wayside in today’s All Ireland football quarter-finals.

Mickey Harte and Louth go to Páirc Uí Chaoimh looking to topple Cork.

While there’s a heavyweight meeting of Mayo and Monaghan in Castlebar from 4.

Elsewhere, Clare face Meath in Ennis.

New York play their first inter-county match on Irish soil since 2001 this afternoon.

They’re at O’Connor Park for a Tailteann Cup quarter-final with Offaly.

The Glen Dimplex All Ireland Senior Camogie Championship gets underway this afternoon.

Last year’s beaten finalists Cork are in Blakestown to play Dublin from 5.

And there’s a 2pm throw-in at Sixmilebridge where Clare face Wexford.

