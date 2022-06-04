Shefflin vs Cody takes top billing on busy day of action

The rivalry between Henry Shefflin and Brian Cody is back under the microscope this evening.

Galway face Kilkenny once again - this time in the Leinster Hurling final.

Throw-in at Croke Park is at 7pm

Advertisement

Before that, Antrim will look to secure a place in next year’s Leinster Championship.

Should they beat Kerry in the Joe McDonagh Cup final they’ll take the place of relegated Laois next year.

A Kerry win will trigger a playoff with Tipperary for a spot in the Munster round robin.

Advertisement

====

A couple of big names could fall by the wayside in today’s All Ireland football quarter-finals.

Mickey Harte and Louth go to Páirc Uí Chaoimh looking to topple Cork.

Advertisement

While there’s a heavyweight meeting of Mayo and Monaghan in Castlebar from 4.

Elsewhere, Clare face Meath in Ennis.

New York play their first inter-county match on Irish soil since 2001 this afternoon.

Advertisement

They’re at O’Connor Park for a Tailteann Cup quarter-final with Offaly.

=====

The Glen Dimplex All Ireland Senior Camogie Championship gets underway this afternoon.

Advertisement

Last year’s beaten finalists Cork are in Blakestown to play Dublin from 5.

And there’s a 2pm throw-in at Sixmilebridge where Clare face Wexford.