Dan Sheehan will captain Leinster in their URC clash with the Dragons on Sunday.

He's one of five Ireland internationals returning to the side, with Ryan Baird, Ross Byrne, Joe McCarthy and Jimmy O'Brien all included.

Meanwhile, Connacht's team for their meeting with Edinburgh in Scotland tomorrow shows eight changes following last week's win over Ulster.

Tadgh McElroy and Sean O'Brien have both been handed their first starts for the province.