SHC Quarter Final draw confirmed for Saturday

It's been announced that the draw for the Quarter Finals of the Garveys Supervalu County Senior Hurling Championship will take place on Saturday.

The draw will follow the final group game which takes place after the clash of Ballyduff and St Brendans which has a new throw in time of 3:30, instead of the originally published 3pm. We will have live commentary of this game on Radio Kerry Saturday Sport

The weekend action opens on Friday with the winner takes all encounter of Dr Crokes and Kilmoyley with throw in at 7:30

The first of Saturdays Double Header is the meeting of Ballyheigue and Lixnaw at 1:30, in a game that you can hear live on Radio Kerry, with thanks to Foleys Gala Express the Cross Lixnaw and Ardfert Furniture