Shark Hanlon free to run horses this weekend

Feb 25, 2025 15:56 By radiokerrysport
Shark Hanlon free to run horses this weekend
Trainer John ‘Shark’ Hanlon will be free to run horses for the first time since November this weekend.

His licence has been reinstated by the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board following a hearing earlier this month.

Hanlon had initially been suspended for 10 months after an incident where he transported a dead horse in public view.

The trainer has confirmed that he won't be entering any races at the upcoming Cheltenham Festival, but he's planning on running his stable star Hewick in the Aintree Grand National.

