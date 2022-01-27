Shane Lowry leads the way in Dubai Desert Classic

Shane Lowry heads the Irish challenge on 3 under par in the opening round of the Dubai Desert Classic.

He is playing the 17th hole.

Rory McIlroy is 1 under par for his round with 1 hole of it to play.

American Collin Morikawa and Spanish pair Sergio Garcia and Pablo Larrazabal share top spot on 5 under par.

Jonathan Caldwell is 1 under following a 71.

Padraig Harrington has just teed off.

Meanwhile on the PGA Tour, American Billy Horschel is the leader after round one of the Farmers Insurance Open in California.

He is 9 under par at Torrey Pines.

World number one Jon Rahm is on 6 under.