Shane Duffy Joins Fulham On Loan

SOCCER

Shane Duffy has joined Premier League promoted club Fulham on a season long loan from fellow top flight side Brighton.

The 30 year old Republic of Ireland centre half, who has won 55 caps for his country, was not always first choice in the Brighton defence.

The Cottagers take on Liverpool in their opening Premier League game at Craven Cottage tomorrow.

Meanwhile, Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says he won't stand in the way of players who want to leave - but hopes Bernardo Silva's not one of them.

The Portugal midfielder's been heavily linked with a move to Barcelona, who've been on a summer recruitment spree.

Guardiola can't rule out him moving on.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp admits the new Premier League season presents challenges they'll never have faced before.

They'll be a six week break across November and December for the first ever winter World Cup to take place in Qatar.

With an earlier start to the campaign than normal, Klopp is concerned about the work load on his star players.