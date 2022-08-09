Shamrocks Rovers Take 3-1 Lead To North Macedonia In Europa League

Shamrock Rovers know that overcoming Shkupi in the third qualifying round of the Europa League tonight will open doors.
The Hoops bring a 3-1 first leg advantage to North Macedonia.
If they win the tie, Rovers will be guaranteed a place in the group stage of the Conference League and a free shot at a Europa League play off against either Qarabag or
Ferencvaros (pr: Fer-ench-vaross).
Playmaker Jack Byrne is fit for Rovers and kick off is at 8pm Irish time.
Head coach Stephen Bradley says his players can't protect their lead.
