Shamrocks Rovers Take 3-1 Lead To North Macedonia In Europa League

Shamrock Rovers know that overcoming Shkupi in the third qualifying round of the Europa League tonight will open doors.

The Hoops bring a 3-1 first leg advantage to North Macedonia.

If they win the tie, Rovers will be guaranteed a place in the group stage of the Conference League and a free shot at a Europa League play off against either Qarabag or

Ferencvaros (pr: Fer-ench-vaross).

Playmaker Jack Byrne is fit for Rovers and kick off is at 8pm Irish time.

Head coach Stephen Bradley says his players can't protect their lead.