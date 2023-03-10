Shamrock Rovers youngster seals loan move to Kerry FC

Kerry FC is delighted to announce the signing of Cian Barrett from Shamrock Rovers on a loan deal.

The 17-year-old has made the switch to the kingdom and signs for Kerry FC’s senior squad as the side has settled into life in the SSE Airtricity League of Ireland First Division.

Barrett signed for the Shamrock Rovers Academy and played at under 15 level before moving across Dublin to Shelbourne to play in the EA Sports MU17 League of Ireland. Last year, Barrett made the switch back to Tallaght and re-signed for the Shamrock Rovers senior squad

Barrett plays in midfield and is a versatile player. He considers himself comfortable in a central role or on the right side of midfield. Cian is the son of former Irish international Graham Barrett and Cian has worn the international jersey at under 15 level, securing 10 caps for Ireland.

Barrett will wear the number 22 shirt for Kerry FC for the 2023 season.

Speaking on his announcement as a Kerry FC player, Cian Barrett said “The main reason why I’ve decided to sign for Kerry FC is that I believe it’s a great opportunity to grow not just as a player but as a person too. It’s a great opportunity to get minutes and first-team games under my belt. I think it’ll do me the world of good being in a dressing room with men and playing games that mean something. Also being away from home to provide for myself and learning how to grow up. So when I first spoke to the gaffer and heard his plans, I jumped on it immediately as I think it’s a very clever and exciting project happening here”

First Team Manager Billy Dennehy said: “Cian is a young player from Shamrock Rovers who has a good pedigree in the game for the last number of years, having been involved in the first team environment with Rovers, training with them and all that goes with it. In relation to his own development, he is obviously at a stage in his career where he needs to make the step into first-team football. After interest from other clubs, it’s very pleasing to see a player like Cian wanting to come to us here in Kerry FC and show that interest in moving down here and representing our club. After a couple of conversations with Stephen Bradley and the staff in Shamrock Rovers, it was great to hear the potential they see in Cian and now it’s about him trying to maximise that here in the first team environment. What we have created here in Kerry is an environment for young players to come in and develop and grow. So it will be interesting to see how Cian develops over the next few months and weeks and we all would like to welcome him into the club. I hope to see his development over the coming weeks in training and I hope Kerry FC can help his growth and development over the season ahead.”

New signing Cian Barrett is available to Billy Dennehy for the fixture against Galway United.

Mark Carey remains on the long-term injury list and won’t be available. Junior Ankomah and Graham O Reilly also won’t be in the travelling squad to Eamonn Deacy Park.

Stephen McCarthy is also side-lined with injury. Andy Quaid, having picked up two yellows in our last game is suspended. Matt Keane, who suffered a broken nose v Bray Wanderers passed a fitness test and played v Treaty United last time out. He is available for selection once more.

Trpimir Vrlijack, who missed the game against Treaty United with an ankle injury remains a doubt and will be subject to a late fitness test to see if he can make the squad.