Shamrock Rovers will be presented with the League of Ireland Premier Division title after tonight's game at home to Sligo Rovers on the final regular Friday of the season.

Kick off at Tallaght Stadium is at 7.45 and that's the start time for all of the matches.

Shelbourne can wrap up fourth spot and a possible European place if they win away to Drogheda.

Bohemians host Cork City, it's Derry City versus St Patrick's Athletic to determine who finishes second, and UCD take on Dundalk.