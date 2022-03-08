Advertisement
Sport

Shamrock Rovers v Bohemians sells out

Mar 8, 2022 12:03 By radiokerrysport
Shamrock Rovers v Bohemians sells out Shamrock Rovers v Bohemians sells out
Share this article

Shamrock Rovers' SSE Airitricity League game with Bohemians will take place in front of a full Tallaght Stadium.

Rovers have confirmed that Friday's Premier Division fixture has already sold out.

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus