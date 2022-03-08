Shamrock Rovers v Bohemians sells out

Shamrock Rovers' SSE Airitricity League game with Bohemians will take place in front of a full Tallaght Stadium.
Rovers have confirmed that Friday's Premier Division fixture has already sold out.
Advertisement
Shamrock Rovers' SSE Airitricity League game with Bohemians will take place in front of a full Tallaght Stadium.
Rovers have confirmed that Friday's Premier Division fixture has already sold out.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus