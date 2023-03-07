Advertisement
Shamrock Rovers still without a win, Derry remain on top

Mar 7, 2023 09:03 By radiokerrypodcast
Champions Shamrock Rovers are still without a win four games into the new SSE Airtricity Premier Division season.

The Hoops needed a goal in stoppage time from Sean Hoare to earn a 4-4 draw at home to Cork City.

Derry City are top of the table - they won 4-nil at UCD, with Jordan McEneff scoring twice.

Bohemians notched their third win of the campaign - a 3-1 victory at home to Drogheda United.

Sligo Rovers played with 10 men against St Patrick's Athletic for over an hour - but still won 2-1.

And Dundalk were 2-1 winners over Shelbourne.

