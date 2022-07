Shamrock Rovers have gone seven points clear at the top of the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division.

That's after they dropped two points to Drogheda United following a 1-1 draw this afternoon.

Aidomo Emakhu put the champions ahead after 80 minutes before Evan Weir pulled one back for Drogs with 3 minutes remaining.

Drogheda remain in 8th place just two points off Shelbourne in seventh.