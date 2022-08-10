Shamrock Rovers Guaranteed European Football

Shamrock Rovers secured themselves a windfall of at least 3 million euro last night.

Their 2-1 win away to Shkupi set up a playoff with Ferencvaros for a place in the group stage of the Europa League.

Rory Gaffney and Aidomo Emakhu scored the goals as the Hoops won the tie 5-2 on aggregate.

Advertisement

However, Rovers know even if they lose that tie they are guaranteed a spot in the group phase in the Conference League.

Rovers will return to Ireland via Shannon, and manager Stephen Bradley believes questions need to be asked about the lack of direct flights available to Irish sides in Europe.

Bradley is delighted that there is the back up of the Conference League and the financial rewards which come with that.

