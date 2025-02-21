Advertisement
Sport

Shamrock Rovers exit Europe

Feb 21, 2025 08:03 By radiokerrysport
Shamrock Rovers manager Stephen Bradley says his players can hold their heads high after their European exit.

The Hoops were beaten on penalties in the Conference League Playoffs by Molde at Tallaght Stadium, with Aaron Greene's spot kick saved in the shoot-out.

The Norwegian side had won 1-nil on the night to level the tie at 1-all on aggregate and they now advance to the last-16 of the competition.

Rovers made history by becoming the first Irish club to progress from a group stage in Europe, and Bradley says he's 'extremely proud' of his squad

Robbie Keane's Ferencvaros were knocked out of the Europa League following a 3-nil defeat at Viktoria Plzen.

Troy Parrott played for Alkmaar as they defeated Galatasaray to advance to the last-16 of the competition.

