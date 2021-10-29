Shamrock Rovers could win Premier Division tonight

Shamrock Rovers could be crowned SSE Airtricity Premier Division champions tonight.

A win at home to Finn Harps will secure back-to-back titles for Stephen Bradley’s side.

St. Pat’s could take another step towards confirming European qualification with a win away to relegated Longford.

Cup finalists Bohemians are away to Derry this evening, Dundalk host Waterford, and Sligo entertain Drogheda.

===

The regular First Division season comes to a close tonight.

Ian Morris takes charge of Shelbourne for the final time with UCD visiting Tolka Park.

Athlone host Cobh, Cabinteely take on Treaty United, Galway go to Cork, and Wexford play Bray.