Sexton undergoes procedure on cheekbone injury

Jonathan Sexton is a doubt for the start of Ireland’s Six Nations campaign.

Leinster have confirmed he underwent a procedure on the cheekbone injury sustained in their New Year’s Day defeat of Connacht.

Ireland begin their Six Nations programme away to Wales in 32-days’ time.

Meanwhile, Luke McGrath and Max Deegan will miss Leinster’s trip to the Ospreys this weekend as they both sustained ankle injuries.

Tadhg Furlong and Will Connors will make further steps in their rehab processes from ankle and bicep injuries.

Connacht have received a timely boost ahead of their ‘must-win’ game with the Cell C Sharks.

Mack Hansen, Finlay Bealham and Josh Murphy have all returned following illness, while Bundee Aki is back in the frame having been rested for the Leinster trip.

But Jarrad Butler and David Hawkshaw are facing spells on the sideline with respective finger and ankle injuries.

Ulster say Marty Moore suffered ‘significant knee injury’ in their New Year’s Day defeat to Munster.

He was due to undergo an MRI today.

In better news for Ulster, Ian Madigan, Rob Herring, Tom O’Toole and Alan O’Connor have returned to training after respective injuries.

Ulster are away to Benetton on Saturday.