Sexton to captain Ireland as Farrell makes one change for All Blacks test

Johnny Sexton will captain Ireland in Saturday's second test against New Zealand in Dunedin.

Coach Andy Farrell has made one change from the side which started the first test, as Mack Hansen replaces Keith Earls on the right wing.

Rob Herring and Finlay Bealham, who were not involved in the opening game in Auckland, have been named on the bench.

England will hand debuts to centre Guy Porter and wing Tommy Freeman for their second test with Australia in Brisbane on Saturday.

Sam Underhill replaces Tom Curry in the back row.