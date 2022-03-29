Sexton set to return against Munster; Earls could also feature

Ireland captain Johnny Sexton looks set to return to the Leinster team to face Munster in the United Rugby Championship this Saturday.

Sexton trained with the province alongside his Ireland teammates Robbie Henshaw, Garry Ringrose, Tadhg Furlong and Jack Conan yesterday.

Hooker Ronan Kelleher also stepped up his recovery from injury by returning to the pitch while lock James Ryan is going through to the return to play protocols.

Keith Earls could return to action for Munster this week against Leinster.

The winger was forced to miss Ireland’s Six Nations campaign with a thigh injury, but has returned to full training with his province.

Andrew Conway is unlikely to feature at Thomond Park on Saturday as he continues to rehab a knee injury.

Decisions will be made later in the week regarding Tadhg Beirne, Jean Kleyn, Simon Zebo and Mike Haley.