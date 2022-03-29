Advertisement
Sport

Sexton set to return against Munster; Earls could also feature

Mar 29, 2022 07:03 By radiokerrysport
Sexton set to return against Munster; Earls could also feature Sexton set to return against Munster; Earls could also feature
Share this article

Ireland captain Johnny Sexton looks set to return to the Leinster team to face Munster in the United Rugby Championship this Saturday.

Sexton trained with the province alongside his Ireland teammates Robbie Henshaw, Garry Ringrose, Tadhg Furlong and Jack Conan yesterday.

Hooker Ronan Kelleher also stepped up his recovery from injury by returning to the pitch while lock James Ryan is going through to the return to play protocols.

Advertisement

Keith Earls could return to action for Munster this week against Leinster.

The winger was forced to miss Ireland’s Six Nations campaign with a thigh injury, but has returned to full training with his province.

Andrew Conway is unlikely to feature at Thomond Park on Saturday as he continues to rehab a knee injury.

Advertisement

Decisions will be made later in the week regarding Tadhg Beirne, Jean Kleyn, Simon Zebo and Mike Haley.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus