Johnny Sexton will captain Ireland in Sunday's Six Nations clash with Scotland.

He returns to take his place at out-half, having missed the win over Italy.

Tadhg Furlong will make his first start of the campaign in the front row, while Garry Ringrose is named in the centre.

Conor Murray starts at scrum-half, with Jamison Gibson Park named on the bench.

Robbie Henshaw also takes his place among the replacements.