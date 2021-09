Jonathan Sexton plays his first match since April later this evening.

He's been named as captain for Leinster's pre-season friendly with Harlequins.

Sexton hasn't played since sustaining a head injury in the Heineken Champions Cup quarter-final win over Exeter.

There's also a first start for new signing, Michael Ala'alatoa.

Kick-off at the Aviva Stadium is at 7.