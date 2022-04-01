Advertisement
Sexton left out by Leinster; Murray, Carbery and O'Mahony in for Munster

Apr 1, 2022 13:04 By radiokerrysport
Johnny Sexton has been left out of Leinster's squad for their United Rugby Championship clash with Munster tomorrow.

Garry Ringrose captains the side in the centre, where he's partnered by Robbie Henshaw.

Jamison Gibson Park also returns, while in the backrow it's Caelan Doris, Josh Van Der Flier and Jack Conan.

Conor Murray, Joey Carbery and Peter O'Mahony are all in the Munster side for the Thomond Park tie.

Mack Hansen and Finlay Bealham are back in Connacht's team to play Benetton, while Iain Henderson will captain Ulster against the Bulls in South Africa.

