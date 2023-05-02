Sexton hopeful to be fit for World Cup

Jonathan Sexton is hopeful to be fully fit in time for the World Cup.
The Ireland captain’s season was ended prematurely by a groin injury.
Sexton hopes to return to action as soon as possible
