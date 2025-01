Ireland backs coach Andrew Goodman says Johnny Sexton is having a positive impact at their pre Six Nations training camp in Portugal.

The former Ireland and Leinster captain is working with the squad's out-halves, as the team prepare to host England at the Aviva on Saturday.

Goodman says Sexton has been the 'ideal mentor' to Jack Crowley, Sam Prendergast and Ciaran Frawley.