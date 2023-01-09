Advertisement
Sexton expected to be fit for start of Six Nations

Jan 9, 2023 17:01 By radiokerrysport
Sexton expected to be fit for start of Six Nations
Jonathan Sexton is expected to be fit for the start of Ireland’s Six Nations campaign, according to Leinster.

The out-half will be further assessed next week having undergone an operation on a cheekbone injury sustained in their win over Connacht.

Tadhg Furlong is also expected to be fit for the Six Nations, despite suffering a calf injury separate to the ankle problem from which he was close to returning.

However, Leinster will likely be without centre Charlie Ngatai until after the Six Nations due to a hamstring injury.

The Vodacom Bulls say their director of rugby Jake White will be out of commission until early February.

The 2007 World Cup-winning coach required emergency surgery having complained of debilitating stomach cramps.

The Bulls face Exeter Chiefs in the Heineken Champions Cup this weekend.

