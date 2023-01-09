Sexton expected to be fit for start of Six Nations

Jonathan Sexton is expected to be fit for the start of Ireland’s Six Nations campaign, according to Leinster.

The out-half will be further assessed next week having undergone an operation on a cheekbone injury sustained in their win over Connacht.

Tadhg Furlong is also expected to be fit for the Six Nations, despite suffering a calf injury separate to the ankle problem from which he was close to returning.

However, Leinster will likely be without centre Charlie Ngatai until after the Six Nations due to a hamstring injury.

The Vodacom Bulls say their director of rugby Jake White will be out of commission until early February.

The 2007 World Cup-winning coach required emergency surgery having complained of debilitating stomach cramps.

The Bulls face Exeter Chiefs in the Heineken Champions Cup this weekend.